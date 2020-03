Trump authorizes call-up of military reservists to active duty - White House | 27 March 2020 | U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the secretaries of homeland security and defense to call up military and Coast Guard reservists to active duty, the White House said. Under the order, the two secretaries are authorized to order reservists from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to active duty for up to two years "not to exceed 1,000,000 members on active duty at any one time."