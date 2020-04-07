Trump-backed anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is the most effective coronavirus treatment currently available, finds international poll of 6,000 doctors --Majority of 6,200 doctors from 30 nations said malaria drug was most effective | 03 April 2020 | The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is the best coronavirus drug currently available, according to an international poll of thousands of doctors. Of 6,200 physicians surveyed from 30 countries, the majority (37 per cent) said it was the 'most effective therapy' for the virus... Chloroquine (CQ), branded as Aralen, and counterpart hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), known as Plaquenil, are well-established medicines... The latest poll, conducted by Sermo - a 'virtual lounge' for doctors, found the tablets were most widely used for COVID-19 in Spain, where 72 per cent of physicians said they had prescribed them.