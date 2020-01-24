Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' | 24 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington, appealing to the anti-abortion movement with a call to protect the sanctity of life while accusing Democrats of becoming more "radical" on the issue. The president, who for years was pro-choice, has since embraced a pro-life position and made clear Friday he plans to continue that agenda as he seeks re-election. Underscoring Trump's stance, his administration hours earlier moved to challenge California over a rule that mandates insurance plans cover elective abortion.