You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love'

Fri, 24/01/2020 - 6:15pm — legitgov

Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' | 24 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington, appealing to the anti-abortion movement with a call to protect the sanctity of life while accusing Democrats of becoming more "radical" on the issue. The president, who for years was pro-choice, has since embraced a pro-life position and made clear Friday he plans to continue that agenda as he seeks re-election. Underscoring Trump's stance, his administration hours earlier moved to challenge California over a rule that mandates insurance plans cover elective abortion.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments