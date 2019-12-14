Trump calls impeachment vote 'an embarrassment' to nation | 13 Dec 2019 | President Donald Trump declared Friday's House committee vote to impeach him "an embarrassment to our country" and refused to back away from the charge that first ensnared him in the scandal. With a vote by the full House expected next week, Trump declared in the Oval Office that the Democrats had "made absolute fools of themselves" by moving ahead with impeachment. Trump stands poised to be the third president in history to be impeached, though it is all but certain he will not be removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate.