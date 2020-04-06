Trump campaign donating meals to hospitals during coronavirus crisis | 03 April 2020 | The Trump campaign has been donating meals to hospitals across the country to feed doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, Fox News has learned. Since last Thursday, President Trump's reelection campaign has been calling up local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan. The campaign has been placing these orders anonymously, but Fox News learned about the effort -- and sources confirmed it.