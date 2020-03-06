Trump campaign sues CNN over 'false and defamatory' statements, seeks millions in damages | 06 March 2020 | President Trump's re-election campaign filed a libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday for publishing "false and defamatory" statements about seeking Russia's help in the 2020 election. "The complaint alleges CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published them but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign while misleading its own readers in the process...the campaign filed this lawsuit against CNN and the preceding suits against The New York Times and The Washington Post to hold the publishers accountable for their reckless false reporting and also to establish the truth," Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Jenna Ellis told Fox News.