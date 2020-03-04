Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel over op-ed that knowingly included 'false information' | 26 Feb 2020 | President Trump's reelection campaign is suing The New York Times for libel, claiming that the newspaper knowingly published false information about the president in an op-ed last year. The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday, accuses the Times of intentionally defaming Trump with an op-ed claiming that his 2016 campaign had an "overarching deal" with Russia. "The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory," Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the campaign, said in a statement.