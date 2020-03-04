Trump campaign sues Washington Post for libel | 03 March 2020 | President Trump's campaign has filed a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit against The Washington Post, claiming the newspaper knowingly published false claims that Trump engaged in a conspiracy with Russia concerning U.S. presidential elections. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a Washington, D.C., federal court, comes a week after the Trump campaign filed a similar suit against The New York Times. The lawsuit cites two Washington Post opinion pieces from June 2019, one which said that then-special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign "tried to conspire with" a "sweeping and systematic" attack by Russia in the 2016 election. A second article stated "who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?"