Trump considers 'enforceable' quarantine in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut | 28 March 2020 | President Donald Trump said Saturday that he's considering placing a short-term quarantine on New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. "I'm thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine," Trump told reporters at the White House Saturday. "Short-term, two week on New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut." Trump said he would make a decision today whether to enforce a quarantine.