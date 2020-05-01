Trump declares May 'Older Americans Month,' announces new measures as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes | 30 April 2020 | In a Thursday address on "protecting America's seniors," President Donald Trump discussed new initiatives pertaining to COVID-19 and its impact on nursing homes and their residents. Prior to delivering his remarks on nursing homes, the president noted that he would sign a proclamation making May "Older Americans Month." ...Among the new initiatives were: Additional shipments of PPE to all Medicaid/Medicare nursing homes in the U.S; $81 million from the CARES act to increase inspections of nursing homes during the pandemic; Requiring nursing homes to inform residents and family members about new COVID-19 cases...