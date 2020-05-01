You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Trump declares May 'Older Americans Month,' announces new measures as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes

Fri, 01/05/2020 - 3:41am — legitgov

Trump declares May 'Older Americans Month,' announces new measures as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes | 30 April 2020 | In a Thursday address on "protecting America's seniors," President Donald Trump discussed new initiatives pertaining to COVID-19 and its impact on nursing homes and their residents. Prior to delivering his remarks on nursing homes, the president noted that he would sign a proclamation making May "Older Americans Month." ...Among the new initiatives were: Additional shipments of PPE to all Medicaid/Medicare nursing homes in the U.S; $81 million from the CARES act to increase inspections of nursing homes during the pandemic; Requiring nursing homes to inform residents and family members about new COVID-19 cases...

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments