Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus | 13 March 2020 | US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus. The declaration - "two very big words", according to Mr Trump - allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn (£40bn) in emergency relief funds. The move loosens regulations on the provision of healthcare and could speed up testing - the slow pace of which has been criticised widely. There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.