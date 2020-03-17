You are here

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Tue, 17/03/2020 - 7:51am — legitgov

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus | 13 March 2020 | US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus. The declaration - "two very big words", according to Mr Trump - allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn (£40bn) in emergency relief funds. The move loosens regulations on the provision of healthcare and could speed up testing - the slow pace of which has been criticised widely. There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

