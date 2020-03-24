Trump to delay deadline to acquire Real ID due to coronavirus | 23 March 2020 | President Trump on Monday said the federal government will delay requirements for Americans to obtain a Real ID to travel, citing the coronavirus. Trump told reporters at the White House that he was postponing the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline in order to alleviate crowding at local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices... The law's implementation plan previously stipulated that on Oct. 1, 2020, people will need Real ID-compliant identification in order to board commercial flights, enter federal buildings or gain access to American nuclear plants.