Trump to deploy 160 active duty troops to border in response to court rulings, coronavirus | 06 March 2020 | President Donald Trump's administration will immediately deploy 160 active-duty soldiers to two key cities along the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a series of adverse federal court rulings limiting the implementation of his restrictive border enforcement policies, as well as growing concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that it would deploy 80 active duty troops to San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing and 80 more to El Paso's Paso del Norte bridge as early as Saturday to provide "military police support, engineer, and aviation support" to customs officials at those two ports of entry. The border agency's announcement emphasized the role that a Feb. 28 ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco factored into their decision to deploy troops to those two cities.