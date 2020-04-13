Trump eager to 'reopen' nation but governors will decide when to ease coronavirus lockdown | 12 April 2020 | President Donald Trump is eager to reopen the nation and claims to have "absolute authority" to do so, but experts say the decision on when Americans can ditch coronavirus distancing and return to normal will ultimately be made by governors. Trump is set to announce a new task force Tuesday that will focus solely on whether the administration should extend federal social distancing guidelines past May 1 or attempt to reopen parts of the country to blunt the economic consequences of the pandemic. As U.S. unemployment claims soar because of the coronavirus, the president has indicated a desire to ease guidelines in less hard hit states.