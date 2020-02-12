You are here

Trump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 4:36am — legitgov

Trump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary | 11 Feb 2020 | President Trump easily won the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday night after facing minimal opposition. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner shortly after polls in the state closed... The president held a rally in Manchester on Monday night and deployed his children and other surrogates throughout the state Tuesday in an effort both to energize supporters and to do a test-run of the campaign's organizing efforts for November.

