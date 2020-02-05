Trump endorses bill allowing victims of illegal immigrant crimes to sue sanctuary cities | 04 Feb 2020 | President Trump centered the immigration portion of his State of the Union speech on "sanctuary cities," calling for Congress to pass a Senate bill that would allow victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue the local or state government if it is a sanctuary. "The United States of America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans -- not criminal aliens," Trump said in his speech at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening. He called for the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, to be passed "immediately." The president highlighted the story of Jody Jones, whose brother Rocky Jones was killed in December 2018 by a man who had been deported twice but illegally reentered the country.