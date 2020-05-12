You are here

Trump escalates feud with Obama, insists ex-president was involved in 'crime'

Tue, 12/05/2020 - 5:33am — legitgov

Trump escalates feud with Obama, insists ex-president was involved in 'crime' | 11 May 2020 | President Trump on Monday escalated his feud with former President Obama, insisting during a news conference that his predecessor committed a "crime" but refusing to dive into details. When asked by a reporter in the Rose Garden what crime he is accusing Obama of committing, Trump responded: "Obamagate, it's been going on for a long time, it's been going on from before I got elected, and it's a disgrace that it happened. You look at now all of this information that’s being released and from what I understand that's only the beginning." When pressed for details, the commander in chief told a Washington Post reporter, "You know the crime. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours."

