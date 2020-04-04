Trump fires Michael Atkinson, intelligence IG who told Congress about Ukraine phone call - report | 04 April 2020 | President Trump has reportedly fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community who alerted Congress to concerns about a Trump phone call with the president of Ukraine - a matter that led to the president's impeachment last year. Trump formally notified the intelligence committees of both the Senate and House in a letter dated Friday that was obtained by Politico. "This is to advise that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, effective 30 days from today," the president wrote.