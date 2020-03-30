Trump green-lights call-up of one million reservists to battle Covid-19 | 27 March 2020 | To help with the Covid-19 coronavirus emergency, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing the call-up of up to a million reserve military personnel in the army, navy, air force and coast guard. Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security - which is in charge of the Coast Guard units not subordinated to the Navy - are now authorized to order individual members and units of the Ready Reserve under their jurisdiction to "active duty not to exceed 24 consecutive months," Trump noted in the executive order signed on Friday evening. The number of mobilized reservists is "not to exceed 1,000,000 members on active duty at any one time."