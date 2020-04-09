Trump hints at cutting WHO funding over coronavirus handling, says they 'really blew it' | 07 April 2020 | President Trump suggested Tuesday that he might consider cutting funding for the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged role in helping China downplay the severity of the outbreak. "The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" he tweeted. WHO has increasingly been the focus of questions about its response to the coronavirus pandemic, including information it tweeted in January that quoted "preliminary" findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the seriousness of the virus that has since turned into a pandemic, shutting down daily life around the globe.