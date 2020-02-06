Trump impeachment verdict: How the senators voted | 05 Feb 2020 | President Trump was acquitted on Wednesday by the Senate on the two articles of impeachment brought against him by the House. The impeachment vote on the Senate floor to find Trump not guilty on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress fell mostly along party lines with only one Republican lawmaker defecting and voting in favor of finding Trump guilty of abuse of power. Here is how each of the 100 U.S. senators voted on the articles of impeachment...