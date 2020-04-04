Trump invokes Defense Production Act to prevent export of surgical masks, gloves | 03 April 2020 | President Trump announced Friday evening that he is invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA) to prevent the export of surgical masks and gloves outside of the country. The White House said the order is intended to prevent "war profiteers" from hoarding supplies to generate foreign demand and then exporting the goods, and that it will not interfere with the ability of manufacturers to export personal protection equipment (PPE) "when doing so is consistent with United States policy." "Today's order is another step in our ongoing fight to prevent hoarding, price gouging, and profiteering by preventing the harmful export of critically needed PPE," the White House said in a statement. "It will help ensure that needed PPE is kept in our country and gets to where it is needed to defeat the virus."