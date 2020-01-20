Trump lawyers respond to articles of impeachment: 'Constitutionally invalid' | 19 Jan 2020 | President Trump's legal team on Saturday issued a full-throttle defense to the articles of impeachment, refuting the substance and process of the charges while accusing House Democrats of engaging in a "dangerous attack" on the right of the American people to freely choose their president. "This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election -- now just months away," the legal filing said. "The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the president began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day." "The articles of impeachment are constitutionally invalid on their face," the seven-page filing continued.