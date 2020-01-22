Trump legal team plays offense as impeachment trial begins with bitter dispute over rules | 21 Jan 2020 | White House lawyers went on the offense Tuesday in the opening of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, railing against Rep. Adam Schiff in personal terms and accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the will of the American people. The president's lawyers framed the impeachment trial as a political vendetta to oust Trump and said House Democrats have "no case." "It's a partisan impeachment they've delivered to your doorstep in an election year," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said.