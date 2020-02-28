Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post | 28 Feb 2020 | President Trump on Friday said he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), months after the Republican congressman abruptly withdrew his name for the post. Ratcliffe, a former federal prosecutor who had been a fierce defender of Trump and his agenda, was one of the most vocal critics of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into [alleged] Russian interference in the 2016 election.