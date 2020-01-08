Trump officials voice opposition to 'forever chemical' bill | 07 Jan 2020 | The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump would likely veto legislation designed to manage a class of cancer-linked chemicals leaching into the water supply. The chemicals, known by the abbreviation PFAS, are used in a variety of nonstick products such as raincoats, cookware and packaging, and have been found in nearly every state in the country. They are considered "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and in the human body, with 99 percent of those tested having PFAS traces in their body.