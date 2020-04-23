Trump plans air shows around country | 22 April 2020 | President Trump said Wednesday that Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will fly over American cities in coming weeks as part of a tribute to frontline medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said the plan, named Operation America Strong, was an idea that came from military officials. "The Thunderbird and Blue Angel crews...wanted to show support to the American medical workers, who just like military members in a time of war, are fiercely running toward the fight," Trump said.