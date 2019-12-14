Trump predicts UK election 'a harbinger of what's to come' in US | 13 Dec 2019 | President Trump on Friday predicted that the resounding victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom's elections this week could be a precursor for Republican success in the U.S.'s 2020 elections. "I want to congratulate Boris Johnson on a terrific victory. I think that might be a harbinger of what's to come in our country. It was last time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with the president of Paraguay. Johnson and his Conservative Party won a sizable majority in the British Parliament, clearing a path for the British prime minister to secure a deal to leave the European Union, a movement known as Brexit. The Conservative Party won 365 seats in the House of Commons compared to 203 for the Labour Party, with several smaller parties earning seats as well.