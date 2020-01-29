Trump proposes a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine in 'win-win opportunity' for both sides | 28 Jan 2020 | Donald Trump has proposed a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine which would see the Palestinian capital located in east Jerusalem, in a move the US president called a "big step towards peace." Trump said that Israel had agreed to negotiate on the basis of a conceptual and detailed proposed map for the first time. If Israel agrees to the proposed map, the US will recognize it, he said. The plan will "more than double the Palestinian territory" and "no Israelis or Palestinians will be uprooted." The US will also "proudly" open an embassy in the new Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem, Trump said.