Trump puts US exit from Iraq on hold amid fallout of Soleimani killing | 07 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Tuesday said he did not intend to quickly move troops from Iraq in his first lengthy comments about Middle East turbulence following the U.S. air strike that killed a top Iranian military general. The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani has shaken U.S. allies and complicated U.S. policy in Iraq, where the parliament voted earlier this week in favor of American forces leaving the country. But Trump, who has been a vocal opponent of indefinite U.S. entanglement in foreign conflicts, made clear no such exit was imminent during on-camera remarks in the Oval Office.