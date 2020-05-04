Trump rips Bush for impeachment silence after Bush's coronavirus video calling for unity | 03 May 2020 |On Sunday, a day after former President [sic] George W. Bush shared a video calling on Americans to unite in the struggle against coronavirus, President Donald Trump criticized Bush for not speaking out during his impeachment case. Trump, appearing to reference comments by Fox News host Pete Hegseth, asked where Bush's message of unity was during his impeachment. The impeachment trial, which ultimately resulted in Trump being found not guilty, was ongoing through early February as the coronavirus outbreak expanded beyond China and cases emerged in the U.S. "Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside," Trump tweeted. "He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!"