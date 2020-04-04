Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel to deploy to NY | 04 April 2020 | President Trump said 1,000 additional military personnel are being deployed to New York to help the city manage the coronavirus outbreak. "At my direction, 1,000 military personnel are deploying to New York City to assist where they'e needed the most," Trump said at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Saturday. "That's the hottest of all the hot spots." When asked, Trump said that number is subject to increase and that although there aren't plans in place to expand military personnel in other parts of the country, it's possible they could be sent to places with increased cases.