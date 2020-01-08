Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' in address to nation | 08 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Wednesday said Iran "appears to be standing down" in an address to the nation following missile attacks on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. military personnel. Trump celebrated that no American lives were lost in the attacks, and announced that his administration would impose new "punishing" sanctions on Tehran until the regime changes its behavior. Flanked by military leaders and White House officials including Vice President Mike Pence, Trump also seemed to be taking a victory lap of sorts after a week that saw the U.S. and Iran tiptoe toward a major military confrontation.