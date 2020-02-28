Trump says Mike Pompeo will witness signing of peace deal with Taliban --President seeks to end 18-year involvement in war in Afghanistan and begin bringing troops home | 28 Feb 2020 | U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he's dispatching the Secretary of State to sign an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan aimed at beginning a draw down of thousands of U.S. troops and ending America's 18-year involvement in the war. Trump said Mike Pompeo would soon, at his direction, witness the signing of an agreement with the Taliban, an event that will see America's top diplomat stand with leaders of the militants...Trump did not say where the deal would be signed, but it's been previously reported that it would occur Saturday in Doha, Qatar.