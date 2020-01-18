You are here

Trump says Second Amendment is 'under very serious attack' in Virginia ahead of gun-rights rally

Sat, 18/01/2020 - 4:07am — legitgov

Trump says Second Amendment is 'under very serious attack' in Virginia ahead of gun-rights rally | 17 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Friday declared the Second Amendment is "under very serious attack" in Virginia amid a contentious gun debate in the commonwealth and ahead of a controversial gun-rights rally in Richmond on Monday. "Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia," the president tweeted. Thousands of gun-rights advocates are expected to attend a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League Monday.

