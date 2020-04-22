Trump says coronavirus immigration suspension will last 60 days | 21 April 2020 | President Trump said Tuesday he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States for at least 60 days in order to make sure Americans laid off during the coronavirus pandemic are "first in line" for new jobs. Trump, who had tweeted late on Monday that he planned to sign an executive order halting immigration, said during his daily press briefing that the order would last 60 days. After that, Trump said the ban would be reevaluated after he looks at unemployment and economic figures. "By pausing immigration we will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs," Trump said. "We must first take of care of the American worker." He added: "It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad."