Trump says coronavirus pandemic has peaked, some states will reopen before May 1 | 15 April 2020 | President Trump said Wednesday that the US had passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic -- and that some states would reopen before his May 1 deadline. "While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our strategy is working, and very strongly working. New cases are declining throughout the New York metropolitan area. Cases in Detroit and metro Denver areas are flat. Washington, DC, Baltimore, St. Louis is showing progress. New cases in New Orleans are declining. The data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases," Trump said during the daily briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden.