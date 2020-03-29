Trump says coronavirus quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut not necessary, CDC to issue 'travel advisory' | 28 March 2020 | President Trump on Saturday night said the administration would not be issuing a quarantine on New York, parts of New Jersey and some of Connecticut as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. "A quarantine will not be necessary," he tweeted, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would issue a "travel advisory" later in the evening... Trump had said earlier that he was considering imposing an "enforceable quarantine."