Trump says coronavirus response is working, taps Pence to lead fight | 26 Feb 2020 | President Trump told Americans not to panic over the coronavirus Wednesday, saying he's taken the reins, U.S. patients are recovering, and his decision to defy critics and restrict travel from China is working. "It turned out to be a very good thing," Mr. Trump said. "Because of all we've done the risk to the American people remains very low." The president also announced he is tasking Vice President Mike Pence with leading America's fight against the new pathogen.