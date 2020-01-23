Trump says he 'has a plan' to contain China's killer virus after it spread to US: Man is hospitalized as death toll from SARS-like coronavirus hits nine and health chiefs poise to declare global emergency | 22 Jan 2020 | Donald Trump says America has a plan to contain the spread of a deadly new virus from China after the first case was confirmed in the states. The President, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, praised the Centers for Disease Control and said the situation was being handled 'very well'. The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Washington state on Tuesday when an unnamed man in his 30s was hospitalized after returning home from China. The deadly new coronavirus, a SARS-like disease, has killed 17 and sickened at least 518 people in China after it is thought to have spread into humans from a seafood market 'which illegally traded wild animals' in the city of Wuhan.