Trump says he will 'save' Social Security after signaling openness to benefit cuts | 24 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Thursday sought to assure his followers on Twitter that he would protect Social Security benefits after Democrats seized on an interview in which he indicated he would be open to cutting entitlement earned benefit programs down the road. Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he would "take a look at" rolling back entitlements "at the right time" before quickly pivoting to discuss the strength of the economy. But the indication that he was open to cutting government programs like Social Security and Medicare provided Democrats with an opening that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) latched onto. "The president promised that unlike other Republicans, he wouldn't touch Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. He's already broken that promise and gone after Medicare. Now it looks like Social Security is in the president's crosshairs as well," Schumer said at the outset of a press conference to discuss the Senate impeachment trial.