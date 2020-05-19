Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 | 18 May 2020 | President Donald Trump said Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that he has vigorously promoted. "A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers -- before you catch it," Trump said at the White House. "I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it. ...I'm taking it -- hydroxychloroquine -- right now." Trump said that he doesn't believe he was exposed to the virus but that he decided to take the drug after having consulted with the White House physician. He also claimed that essential workers, including doctors and nurses, were taking the drug to prevent contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement later Monday that he discussed the drug with the president.