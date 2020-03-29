Trump sends off '70,000-ton message of hope' to New York harbor for coronavirus response | 28 March 2020 | President Trump bid bon voyage Saturday to a U.S. Navy hospital ship bound for New York City "stocked up" with supplies and medical personnel to aid in the coronavirus pandemic response. "This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York, a place I know very well, a place I love," Trump said before sending off the USNS Comfort... Before saluting the "fully loaded" ship farewell from the pier, Trump praised the 1,200 medical personnel aboard as the military's "greatest weapon" in the pandemic response. The ship has 12 operating rooms, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, a helicopter deck and more, Trump said.