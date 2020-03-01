Trump sets new travel restrictions over coronavirus, considering southern border shutdown | 29 Feb 2020 | President Trump authorized new travel restrictions and warnings Saturday – and said he’s even looking at closing the southern border -- in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the first American life, while assuring the nation at an all-hands-on-deck press conference there's "no reason to panic." Trump announced new strict travel "edicts" affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea and Trump confirmed he's looking to potentially tighten the U.S.-Mexico border... "There's no reason to panic at all. This is something that is being handled professionally," Trump assured, while also acknowledging more cases in the U.S. are "likely."