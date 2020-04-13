Trump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired | 12 April 2020 | President Trump on Sunday reposted a tweet from a supporter who called for Anthony Fauci, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, to be fired. Former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine in her tweet accused Fauci of reversing his position on the danger posed by the coronavirus, writing that Fauci claimed the virus "posed no threat to the US public at large" on February 29. "Time to #FireFauci," Lorraine added... Trump retweeted the message Sunday evening, along with a message taking aim at the "Fake News." It was one of many tweets from the president on Sunday lashing out at the media over its coverage of his administration's coronavirus response. "Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN," he tweeted, adding praise for One America News Network.