Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill --The legislation will provide relief for workers and businesses that have been devastated by the outbreak. | 27 March 2020 | President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill, putting in motion desperately needed financial relief for millions of Americans set back by the pandemic. Trump signed the bill just hours after the House passed it in a bipartisan vote. "I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump said... Before signing the bill, Trump marveled at the size of it. "I never signed anything with a 'T' on it," he said. The more than $2 trillion bill is the largest economic relief package in modern U.S. history.