Trump signs US Mexico Canada Agreement, replacing NAFTA | 29 Jan 2020 | US President Donald Trump has formally signed a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, bringing his campaign promise to replace the three countries' existing deal closer to fruition. The US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) is set to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). Mr Trump has described Nafta as America's "worst" deal and blamed it for a decline in manufacturing jobs. Canada has yet to ratify the pact but is expected to do so.