Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave, free testing

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 7:15am — legitgov

Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave, free testing | 18 March 2020 | President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a multibillion-dollar emergency aid package aimed at helping Americans impacted by the coronavirus. The House-passed measure was approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday and includes provisions offering paid leave benefits for Americans, bolstered unemployment benefits and free diagnostic testing for the virus. "The [Families First Coronavirus Response Act] makes emergency supplemental appropriations and other changes to law to help the Nation respond to the coronavirus outbreak," Trump said in a statement Wednesday evening announcing he had signed the bill. 

