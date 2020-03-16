Trump 'strongly considering' Flynn pardon | 15 March 2020 | President Trump announced Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators conducting the Russia investigation. Flynn had been scheduled to be sentenced in late February, but Judge Emmet Sullivan postponed it indefinitely after prosecutors filed a rare motion to delay a number of approaching deadlines that would have made the Feb. 27 sentencing date unlikely. Flynn had also moved to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming that federal prosecutors had acted in bad faith.