Trump to 'suspend immigration into the United States' by executive order amid coronavirus | 20 April 2020 | President Trump announced late Monday he will soon sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" in a drastic escalation of his efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" the president tweeted... The U.S. recently agreed with both Canada and Mexico to extend border restrictions on nonessential travel for another 30 days, through May 16 and May 19, respectively.